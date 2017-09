Jan 2 (Reuters) - Fujian Cement Inc

* Says to realise investment gains about 87.8 million yuan ($14.50 million) after disposing 12 million shares of Industrial Bank Co Ltd at average 10 yuan per share

Source text in Chinese:link.reuters.com/qyj75v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0539 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)