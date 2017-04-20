FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fujifilm delays earnings announcement due to accounting probe
April 20, 2017 / 9:24 AM / 4 months ago

Fujifilm delays earnings announcement due to accounting probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp has postponed its earnings announcement over questionable accounting practice at its overseas unit, the company said on Thursday.

In a statement, the company said its board decided to set up a third-party panel to look into the validity of accounting over some lease transactions at Fuji Xerox New Zealand Ltd for the periods prior to financial year 2015.

The company originally planned to announce on April 27 its results for the year ended in March, but said it postponed the announcement indefinitely until the result of the investigation.

The panel, made up of an outside accountant and lawyers, is scheduled to report its findings to the company around mid-May, Fujifilm said. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

