4 months ago
Fujifilm shares sink on earnings delay, accounting probe
April 21, 2017 / 12:20 AM / 4 months ago

Fujifilm shares sink on earnings delay, accounting probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp fell more than 3 percent in early trade on Friday after the company postponed its earnings report over an investigation into accounting practices at an overseas unit.

Fujifilm said on Thursday it had decided to set up a third-party panel to look into the validity of accounting over some lease transactions at Fuji Xerox New Zealand Ltd for periods before the 2015 financial year.

Fujifilm had originally planned to announce earnings on April 27 but delayed the announcement indefinitely until it has the results of the investigation. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Paul Tait)

