FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fujifilm: sales deals in China on hold on anti-Japan sentiment
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 9, 2012 / 3:05 AM / in 5 years

Fujifilm: sales deals in China on hold on anti-Japan sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Japanese film and medical equipment maker Fujifilm Holdings Corp has had some sales deals in China put on hold amid anti-Japan sentiment triggered by a territorial dispute, its CEO said on Tuesday.

“Some sales agreements for medical and printing equipment and camera-related products have been put on hold,” Fujifilm Chairman and CEO Shigetaka Komori told reporters. September’s anti-Japanese demonstrations have had no impact on Fujifilm’s factories, equipment or offices, he said. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.