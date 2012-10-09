Fujifilm: sales deals in China on hold on anti-Japan sentiment

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Japanese film and medical equipment maker Fujifilm Holdings Corp has had some sales deals in China put on hold amid anti-Japan sentiment triggered by a territorial dispute, its CEO said on Tuesday.

“Some sales agreements for medical and printing equipment and camera-related products have been put on hold,” Fujifilm Chairman and CEO Shigetaka Komori told reporters. September’s anti-Japanese demonstrations have had no impact on Fujifilm’s factories, equipment or offices, he said. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)