Japan's Fujifilm to announce acquisition at 0600 GMT

TOKYO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it will hold a press conference at 0600 GMT on Thursday in Tokyo to announce a planned acquisition.

Fujifilm's CEO, Shigetaka Komori, will attend the briefing, the company said in a release through the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It did not give details of the deal.

The Nikkei business daily last month reported that Fujifilm is in talks to buy Takeda Pharmaceutical's 70 percent stake in Wako Pure Chemical Industries for about 200 billion yen ($1.70 billion). ($1 = 117.3200 yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Sunil Nair)