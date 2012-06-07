FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fujifilm: awaiting Olympus reply on possible alliance
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 7, 2012 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

Fujifilm: awaiting Olympus reply on possible alliance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Fujifilm Holdings Corp reiterated on Thursday that it regards itself as the best partner for Olympus Corp, which is looking to shore up its finances after an accounting scandal, and said it is still waiting to hear back from the endoscope maker about a possible capital and business tie-up.

“We suggested to Olympus in January that we want to support it technologically ... We are currently waiting for a response,” Shigehiro Nakajima, who was named on Thursday as the next president of Fujifilm, told a news conference.

“We believe that we are the best partner ... Now it is a matter of what they think,” Nakajima told reporters later.

Shareholders’ equity in Olympus was 4.6 percent of its total assets at the end of March, far below the 20 percent level widely regarded as indicative of financial stability for a company, spurring speculation the medical equipment maker will seek a capital injection in return for stock.

Meanwhile, Panasonic Corp’s President Fumio Ohtsubo told Reuters earlier on Thursday that it has no plan to invest in Olympus, contradicting a media report it is making arrangements to invest in the maker of cameras and endoscopes. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.