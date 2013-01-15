FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fuji Heavy: no notice from Boeing on 787 production changes
January 15, 2013

Fuji Heavy: no notice from Boeing on 787 production changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd , a supplier for Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner, said on Tuesday it has not been informed of any production changes for the aircraft following the passenger jet’s recent troubles.

Last week, a number of incidents -- fuel leaks, a battery fire, a wiring problem, a brake computer glitch and a cracked cockpit window -- led U.S. authorities to launch a review of the 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

On Monday, Japanese authorities opened their own probe on a Japan Airlines Co-operated jet, whose fuel tank leaked again during checks in Japan following a fuel leak at Boston airport in the United States last week. Both leaks were due to separate valve-related problems.

