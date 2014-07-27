Fujitsu to post 1st April-June operating profit in 4 yrs - Nikkei

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Fujitsu Ltd is expected to post its first April-June operating profit in four years, due to restructuring and revenue stemming from IT service-related capital investment, the Nikkei business daily reported on Sunday.

The company is seen logging an operating profit of slightly more than five billion yen ($49.11 million) for the period, according to the report. That compares with a loss of about 20 billion yen for April-June in each of the past three years.

Fujitsu will likely leave unchanged its projection for an operating profit of 185 billion yen in the fiscal year that ends March 2015, the Nikkei said. That would be 26 percent above the previous year’s operating profit.

The company plans to announce its business results on July 31.