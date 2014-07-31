FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fujitsu says to seek outside partner for Mie chip plant
July 31, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

Fujitsu says to seek outside partner for Mie chip plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Fujitsu Ltd said on Thursday its main semiconductor plant in Mie prefecture, in central Japan, will be split into a separate foundry company with plans to seek outside partners to expand its business.

The move is part of a broader reorganisation of its semiconductor business, which also includes a plan for ON Semiconductor Corp to take a 10 percent stake in another newly formed unit.

Sources familiar with the matter said earlier this month that Fujitsu planned to form a joint venture with Taiwan’s United Microelectronics Corp to own and operate the Mie plant. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

