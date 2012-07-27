FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fujitsu in talks with TSMC to sell chip plant -sources
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 27, 2012 / 4:53 AM / in 5 years

Fujitsu in talks with TSMC to sell chip plant -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Fujitsu Ltd has held talks to sell its main semiconductor plant in western Japan to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The plant, in Mie Prefecture, makes image-processing chips for cameras and number-crunching chips for supercomputers.

Fujitsu said talk of the sale, earlier reported by the Nikkei business daily, was not based on anything it had announced and that nothing had been decided on the matter. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki, Writing by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.