Fujitsu in talks with TSMC to sell chip plant -sources

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Fujitsu Ltd has held talks to sell its main semiconductor plant in western Japan to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The plant, in Mie Prefecture, makes image-processing chips for cameras and number-crunching chips for supercomputers.

Fujitsu said talk of the sale, earlier reported by the Nikkei business daily, was not based on anything it had announced and that nothing had been decided on the matter. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki, Writing by Mari Saito; Editing by Michael Watson)