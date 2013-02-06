Fujitsu's European arm to announce restructuring - sources

MUNICH, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The European arm of Japan’s Fujitsu is set to unveil a strategic revamp that will include restructuring and job cuts, two people familiar with the matter said.

A spokeswoman for Fujitsu Technology Solutions (FTS), which focuses on data and server centres, said there were plans to take the company in a new direction but declined to provide details.

FTS was created when parent company Fujitsu bought German engineering company Siemens out of 50-50 joint venture Fujitsu Siemens Computers.

The company headquartered in Munich now has more than 13,000 employees in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India. It has a major site in the southern German city of Augsburg.

Fujitsu in Japan is due to report results on Thursday. (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Maria Sheahan)