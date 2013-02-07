FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fujitsu sees $1.8 bln loss on chip unit restructure
#Consumer Electronics
February 7, 2013 / 8:17 AM / in 5 years

Fujitsu sees $1.8 bln loss on chip unit restructure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s Fujitsu Ltd expects to post an extraordinary loss of 170 billion yen ($1.8 billion) this business year due to the one-time costs of reorganising its microchip business and writing down the value of its European IT services arm.

Fujitsu and Panasonic Corp said on Thursday they are combining their struggling LSI chip units, which produce highly-customised chips used in a range of consumer electronics, confirming earlier reports.

As part of the reorganisation, Fujitsu plans to cut around 5,000 positions and transfer 4,500 staff into the new chip venture.

Japan’s largest computer maker also cut its annual dividend forecast to 5 yen from 10 yen for the year to March. ($1 = 93.5450 Japanese yen) (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

