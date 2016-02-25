FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fukuoka, Eighteenth Bank to merge in wave of Japan regional bank consolidation
February 25, 2016

Fukuoka, Eighteenth Bank to merge in wave of Japan regional bank consolidation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Fukuoka Financial Group and Eighteenth Bank Ltd said on Friday they had agreed to merge next year, another example of consolidation among regional banks as the Japanese industry faces bleak growth prospects.

The banks, both based in southern Japan, said they had signed a basic agreement to merge through a share exchange to be executed on April 1, 2017.

Japan’s more than 100 regional banks have been in the spotlight over the past year due to expectations of mergers and acquisitions, with the government pressuring them to come up with long-term strategies to cope with shrinking markets. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)

