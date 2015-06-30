FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

United Airlines buys $30 mln stake Fulcrum BioEnergy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - United Airlines on Tuesday said it purchased a $30 million stake in alternative fuels developer Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc in a deal designed to meet part of its fuel needs and hedge against future oil price volatility and carbon regulations.

United Continental Holdings Inc said the agreement lets it purchase at least 90 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel for a minimum of 10 years, subject to availability, that is competitive with conventional jet fuel costs.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York Editing by; W Simon

