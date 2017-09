May 19 (Reuters) - Mianyang Fulin Precision Machining Co., Ltd. :

* Says two individuals Peng Peng and Peng Shu’s combined stake in the company was increased to 12.9 percent (70.1 million shares) up from 0 percent due to private placement participation

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PNQzQA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)