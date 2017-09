Aug 28 (Reuters) - Fuller Smith & Turner Plc :

* Successfully arranged new 180 million stg bank loan facilities, with immediate effect

* New facilities replace company’s previous bank borrowing arrangements which were due to expire in May 2015

* New facilities have a five year term expiring in August 2019

* Facilities are on improved terms and savings should offset expected increases next year in LIBOR