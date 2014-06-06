Pubs operator Fuller's full-year profit rises about 10 pct

June 6 (Reuters) - British pubs operator and brewer Fuller Smith & Turner Plc reported a nearly 10 percent rise in full-year profit as a recovery in consumer spending boosted food sales at its outlets.

The group, which brews ales like London Pride, said adjusted pretax profit for the 52 weeks to March 29 rose to 34.1 million pounds ($57.3 million), from 31.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6 percent to 288 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)