Pub operator Fuller's first-half profit rises 8 pct
November 21, 2014 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

Pub operator Fuller's first-half profit rises 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - British pub operator and brewer Fuller, Smith & Turner Plc reported an 8 percent rise in first-half adjusted pretax profit, helped by higher food and drinks sales at the pubs it manages.

Fuller, which brews ales including London Pride, said adjusted pretax profit for the 26 weeks ended Sept. 27 rose to 19.6 million pounds ($30.7 million) from 18.1 million pounds in the same period last year.

Revenue rose 10 percent to 161.6 million pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6377 British pound) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

