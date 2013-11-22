British pub firm Fuller's first-half profits rise

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - British pubs operator and brewer Fuller, Smith & Turner reported an 8 percent rise in first-half profit, helped by a hot summer spell, and said strong sales growth had continued since.

The group, which has almost 400 London and south-east based pubs and also brews ales like London Pride, said on Friday adjusted pretax profit for the 26 weeks to Sept. 28 rose to 18.1 million pounds ($29.23 million), in line with expectations.

“We remain confident of another year of progress for the group,” Chief Executive Simon Emeny said, adding that he saw consumer morale picking up.

“GDP is growing, unemployment is coming down and certainly we see consumers feeling far more optimistic about things going forwards, and I think that encourages people to enjoy themselves a bit more,” Emeny told Reuters, acknowledging that financially Britons still remained no better off than last year.

The profit rise was underpinned by a 7.9 percent like-for-like sales rise in its managed pubs and hotel division, which makes up half of group profit, with higher-margin food sales and drinks and accommodation revenue all performing strongly.

Fuller’s said that performance had continued into the first seven weeks of the second half, with underlying sales up 7.8 percent for the first 33 weeks of the year.

The hot summer weather did push first-half beer and cider volumes down 1 percent in its brewing division as drinkers chose lager over ale.

Underlying profit in Fuller’s tenanted division, where the firm has been investing in property repairs, grew by 1 percent.

On Thursday, rival pub firm Young’s posted a 19 percent rise in first-half profit.