BRIEF-Fuller, Smith & Turner qtrly like for like sales in managed pubs, hotels up 7.3 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - Fuller Smith & Turner Plc

* Like for like sales in managed pubs and hotels rising by 7.3 percent for the 16 week period from 30 march to 19 july 2014

* Like for like profits in tenanted division growing by 3% for the 16 week period from 30 march to 19 july 2014

* Total beer and cider volumes in fuller’s beer company rose by 7% for the 16 week period from 30 march to 19 july 2014

* Will continue to look for new pub acquisitions that fit our style of operation