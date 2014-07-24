FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fuller, Smith & Turner qtrly like for like sales in managed pubs, hotels up 7.3 pct
#Beverages - Brewers
July 24, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fuller, Smith & Turner qtrly like for like sales in managed pubs, hotels up 7.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Fuller Smith & Turner Plc

* Like for like sales in managed pubs and hotels rising by 7.3 percent for the 16 week period from 30 march to 19 july 2014

* Like for like profits in tenanted division growing by 3% for the 16 week period from 30 march to 19 july 2014

* Total beer and cider volumes in fuller’s beer company rose by 7% for the 16 week period from 30 march to 19 july 2014

* Will continue to look for new pub acquisitions that fit our style of operation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
