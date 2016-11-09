FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Singapore Temasek-owned Fullerton Fund says CEO leaves company
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2016 / 9:25 AM / 10 months ago

Singapore Temasek-owned Fullerton Fund says CEO leaves company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd, a fully-owned subsidiary of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, said its chief executive officer Manraj Sekhon had left the Asian and emerging market specialist investment firm.

In a statement on Wednesday, Fullerton Fund said its chairman Ho Tian Yee will take up the additional role of CEO while it searches for Sekhon's replacement. Sekhon, who was also the chief investment officer at Fullerton Fund, had been with the investment company for five years.

Fullerton Fund declined to give a reason for Sekhon's departure.

An email sent to Sekhon came up with an auto reply that he was no longer with Fullerton Fund. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.