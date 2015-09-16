FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 16, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Media firm Fullscreen working on original shows, exclusive movies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. media company Fullscreen said it is working on a premium entertainment service that will feature original shows and exclusive movies.

Fullscreen is collaborating with writers, directors and actors, and experimenting with formats such as original scripted series, hosted shows and feature films, the company said on its website on Wednesday. (full.sc/1Kqajp7)

Fullscreen, one of the biggest networks on YouTube, is majority-owned by Otter Media, a joint venture between AT&T Inc and The Chernin Group.

The Los Angeles-based company helps video creators with production, advertising sales and other services to increase their viewership and revenue. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

