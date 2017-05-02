HONG KONG May 2 Hong Kong property and
healthcare group Fullshare Holdings Ltd said on
Tuesday allegations by Glaucus Research that caused its shares
to plunge last week were "misleading and groundless".
California-based Glaucus Research Group, in a report last
week, queried Fullshare's stock trading patterns, its valuation
and asset disposals.
Saying the report comprised "irresponsible speculations,"
Fullshare said in a filing to the Hong Kong exchange that the
company was consulting its legal advisers and would consider
taking legal actions against Glaucus.
Glaucus, whose website does not have a phone number, did not
immediately respond to an email from Reuters seeking comment.
Fullshare said it would consider a share repurchase and
other measures to protect shareholders' interests.
Glaucus's report, the latest from an independent researcher
questioning corporate practices at a Chinese company, triggered
a trading suspension in Fullshare shares on April 25. The
company has requested a resumption on May 4.
