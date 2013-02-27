FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Georgia county to sell $219.8 mln of bonds next week
#Market News
February 27, 2013 / 7:31 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Georgia county to sell $219.8 mln of bonds next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Fulton County, Georgia, is planning to sell $219.8 million of water and sewerage revenue refunding bonds during the week of March 4, said a market source on Wednesday.

The lead manager on the sale is JP Morgan Securities, which had no comment on the matter.

On Wednesday, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised the outlook on the bonds’ AA-minus rating to stable from negative, citing the expectation the county will sustain improved debt service coverage margins and a strong liquidity position.

