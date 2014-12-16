BRIEF-Funcom: completion of a drawdown under a standby equity agreement

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Funcom NV :

* Says had entered into a standby equity agreement with YA Global Master

* Says agreement is an equity financing mechanism where Funcom at its discretion can draw down funds in tranches in exchange for issuing new shares to YA Global Master

* Says in order to strengthen its cash position Funcom placed a draw down request with YA Global Master and 11 days pricing period and trading for that draw down ended on Dec 15, 2014

* Says as a result of transaction Funcom has obligation to issue 2,595,592 new shares to YA Global Master within 8 trading days in exchange for 6.4 million Norwegian crowns ($850,193)

* Says funds raised by draw down will be used primarily to fund continued development and commercial launch of lego minifigures online on multiple platforms