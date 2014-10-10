FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Funcom and Intel enter into deal for LEGO Minifigures Online
#Market News
October 10, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Funcom and Intel enter into deal for LEGO Minifigures Online

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Funcom NV :

* Says Funcom and Intel Corporation have on Oct. 10 entered into a development and marketing deal for LEGO Minifigures Online, an online game

* Says LEGO Minifigures Online will fully support Intel-based Windows tablets from Q4 2014 and Intel-based Android tablets from Q1 2015

* Says Intel will also identify promotional opportunities for LEGO Minifigures Online that may include marketing and distribution through Intel channels, cross-promotions, retail demos and more Source text: bit.ly/1tgQSs4 Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

