BRIEF-Funcom: achieving targets for revenues from Lego Minifigures to take longer than planned; Christian Olsthoorn new interim CFO
November 17, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Funcom: achieving targets for revenues from Lego Minifigures to take longer than planned; Christian Olsthoorn new interim CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Funcom NV :

* Says initial results from first weeks of live data for Lego Minifigures online game indicate it will take longer than planned to achieve internal targets for players and revenues in 2014 and 2015

* Intends to partially impair charges for Lego Minifigures online game in its balance sheet for a total of $3,974,000

* Intends to do a partial impairment of $1,086,000 for Secret World

* Intends to make impairment of $700,000 for its DreamWorld technology that is used for development of Secret World and Lego Minifigures online

* Says major creditor KGJ Investments S.A. has agreed to postpone repayment of working capital loan amounting to $3,977,000 (including accrued interest) from Jan. 31, 2015 to Jan. 31, 2016

* Says Pieter van Tol has resigned from his position as Managing Board member of Funcom N.V. and interim CFO for company

* Says Christian Olsthoorn, who has been working with van Tol and with Funcom in a financial support capacity, will take over as interim CFO until company hires a new permanent CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

