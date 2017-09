Dec 24 (Reuters) - Funcom NV :

* Says signed an agreement to transfer Work-For-Hire business to Nvizzio Creations Inc. effective as of Dec. 31

* Under agreement 13 members of Work-For-Hire team in Funcom Games Canada will be transferred to Nvizzio Creations Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)