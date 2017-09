Aug 27 (Reuters) - Funcom NV : * Says Q2 revenue USD 3.2 million versus USD 5.5 million * Q2 EBITDA loss USD 484,000 versus USD 1.3 million * Says sees operating costs to be in line with or increase compared to last

quarters * Q2 EBIT loss USD 983,000 versus loss USD 253,000