Astenbeck up 3 pct in August, limiting downside risk in oil

* Oil-focused fund underperforms 6 pct gain in Brent crude

* Says oil supply drop poses high-reward, high-risk scenario

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Prominent oil trader Andy Hall told investors in his Astenbeck hedge fund he is working to limit downside risks from the current oil rally as the $4.5 billion fund rose modestly in August, underperforming gains in benchmark crude prices.

Westport, Connecticut-based Astenbeck posted a near 3 percent gain last month, it said in a letter sent to investors earlier this week and seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Although Astenbeck is invested in other commodities such as platinum, palladium and corn, returns at the oil-focused fund have largely mirrored monthly gains and losses in benchmark crude since it began operating in 2008.

North Sea Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, rose almost 6 percent in August, hitting six-month highs above $117 a barrel on fears that a planned U.S. strike on Syria would cause oil supply disruptions in the broader Middle East.

Year-to-date Astenbeck is up by about 2 percent, outperforming the average energy fund on Chicago’s Hedge Fund Research Index, which is down 3 percent. Even so, it sharply lags another prominent oil fund, the smaller $300 million Andurand Capital in London, which is up 44 percent, according to data from industry sources.

Like many hedge funds, Astenbeck does not publicly disclose or comment about its returns, trading strategy or actual investments. As a result, there is no readily available information on its positions in Brent or U.S. crude - the other major oil market that rose 2.5 percent in August.

“We continue to favor owning relatively short-term time spreads - primarily Brent - to participate in any price spike, but limit the downside risk,” Hall wrote in the August letter.

Famed for a $100 million pay-day in 2008 when his trading company was still owned by Citigroup, Hall held to his positive outlook on oil, rejecting talk that global demand for the commodity had peaked and that the shale revolution had led to overproduction of crude.

But in a departure to the overtly bullish language he often used to describe the oil market, Hall said the loss in crude supplies from conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa posed both a high-risk and high-reward scenario.

“Oil prices have become extremely backwardated in response to these tight fundamentals,” Hall said, referring to the higher price fetched by nearby oil contracts compared to further ones.

“However, a further rise in spot oil prices would raise the odds of a release of oil from government strategic stockpiles,” he said.

The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve can hold 727 million barrels of oil at full capacity and is meant to be used as supply buffer and price dampener in times of crisis.

The United States released 30 million barrels from its SPR in 2011 to offset supply disruptions caused by political upheaval in Libya and the Middle East. The amount was later matched by other oil producing countries, resulting in a total of 60 million barrels released from stockpiles around the world.

Hall said crude prices could also come under pressure from a possible resumption in U.S.-Iranian nuclear talks.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday his country’s foreign ministry would take over talks with world powers on its contested nuclear program, an apparent move to smooth the diplomatic process after years of control by conservative hardliners.

Western powers are keen to restart negotiations with Iran quickly amid concerns that is expanding its nuclear capacity. They believe Tehran’s nuclear work is aimed at giving it the capacity to make bombs. Iran denies having any military intentions and says it needs nuclear power for energy generation and medical research.

“Owning nearby oil is a high risk (but possibly high reward) proposition at the moment,” Hall said.