FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US SEC charges 8 mutual fund directors over asset valuation
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2012 / 4:26 PM / 5 years ago

US SEC charges 8 mutual fund directors over asset valuation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. securities regulators charged eight former mutual fund board directors on Monday with fraudulently overstating the value of their securities at the brink of the housing crisis.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said the eight directors, who oversaw five Memphis, Tennessee-based funds, had violated their asset pricing responsibilities under federal securities laws.

The mutual funds involved in the case include the Morgan Keegan Select Fund. The SEC had previously charged Morgan Keegan & Co and Morgan Asset Management with fraud related to subprime mortgage-backed securities, and the firms agreed to settle that matter for $200 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.