Tesla gets vote of confidence from a top investor at Fidelity
July 28, 2016 / 3:42 PM / a year ago

Tesla gets vote of confidence from a top investor at Fidelity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Fidelity's OTC Portfolio, a top investor in Tesla Motors Inc, gave the electric car maker a vote of confidence in its latest commentary, saying it boosted its position in the company during the second quarter.

"We are fans not just of Tesla products but of the concepts underpinning the firm and potential future partnerships ahead of it," Fidelity OTC portfolio manager Gavin Baker said in his quarterly commentary for investors. "We foresee fruitful synergies between Tesla and any company in search of superior battery technology, and we modestly increased our position this quarter."

Fidelity posted the commentary on its website on Wednesday.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin

