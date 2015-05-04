FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Hedge fund managers' investment picks from Sohn conference
May 4, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Hedge fund managers' investment picks from Sohn conference

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds Ackman)
    NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager David Einhorn
kicked off the year's most prominent investment conference on Monday by laying
out a case against oil frackers. 
    Below is a table listing some of the hedge fund managers who spoke at the
Sohn Investment Conference in New York, in order of appearance, and the
investment ideas they picked to present to the audience:
        
 INVESTOR      FIRM        STOCK       RIC        NOTES
 David         Greenlight  Pioneer                Pioneer "dramatically
 Einhorn       Capital     Natural                overvalued." Frackers to be
                           Resources              avoided.               
 Barry         JANA        Walgreens              Rosenstein says sees
 Rosenstein    Partners    Boots                  long-term value in WBA;
                           Alliance,              QCOM undervalued
                           Qualcomm               
 Keith         Corvex      Yum                    Corvex has over 15 million
 Meister       Management                         Yum shares, says stock "a
                                                  great way to play the
                                                  urbanization and growth of
                                                  the middle class in China."
                                                                 
 Leon          Omega       Actavis,               Bullish on U.S. stocks, and
 Cooperman     Advisors    Dow, GM,               Japan. "If there is a
                           Google,                bubble out there, the
                           Priceline,             bubble is in fixed income."
                           Aercap,                
                           Citigroup,             
                           Gulf Coast             
                           Ultra Deep             
                           Royalty                
                           Trust                  
 Larry         Glenview    Abbvie,                Robbins recently added
 Robbins       Capital     Brookdale              Abbvie to his portfolio,
               Management  Senior                 also likes Brookdale.
                           Living                 
 Mala Gaonkar  Lone Pine   Microsoft              Microsoft benefiting from
               Capital                            growth in cloud platform
                                                  services, taking market
                                                  share from Amazon web
                                                  services.
 Jeffrey       DoubleLine  N/A         N/A        Bullish on Puerto Rico
 Gundlach      Capital                            municipal bonds, says U.S.
                                                  interest rates have
                                                  bottomed.                
 William       Pershing    Valeant                Ackman says VRX
 Ackman        Square                             undervalued, Pershing
               Capital                            Square placed 20 pct of its
               Management                         capital in the stock.
 
 (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Ashley Lau, Sam Forgione, and Jessica
Toonkel; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
