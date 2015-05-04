TABLE-Hedge fund managers' investment picks from Sohn conference

(Adds Ackman) NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager David Einhorn kicked off the year's most prominent investment conference on Monday by laying out a case against oil frackers. Below is a table listing some of the hedge fund managers who spoke at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, in order of appearance, and the investment ideas they picked to present to the audience: INVESTOR FIRM STOCK RIC NOTES David Greenlight Pioneer Pioneer "dramatically Einhorn Capital Natural overvalued." Frackers to be Resources avoided. Barry JANA Walgreens Rosenstein says sees Rosenstein Partners Boots long-term value in WBA; Alliance, QCOM undervalued Qualcomm Keith Corvex Yum Corvex has over 15 million Meister Management Yum shares, says stock "a great way to play the urbanization and growth of the middle class in China." Leon Omega Actavis, Bullish on U.S. stocks, and Cooperman Advisors Dow, GM, Japan. "If there is a Google, bubble out there, the Priceline, bubble is in fixed income." Aercap, Citigroup, Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Larry Glenview Abbvie, Robbins recently added Robbins Capital Brookdale Abbvie to his portfolio, Management Senior also likes Brookdale. Living Mala Gaonkar Lone Pine Microsoft Microsoft benefiting from Capital growth in cloud platform services, taking market share from Amazon web services. Jeffrey DoubleLine N/A N/A Bullish on Puerto Rico Gundlach Capital municipal bonds, says U.S. interest rates have bottomed. William Pershing Valeant Ackman says VRX Ackman Square undervalued, Pershing Capital Square placed 20 pct of its Management capital in the stock. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Ashley Lau, Sam Forgione, and Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)