Ex-Goldman trader's oil fund bests rivals with 15 pct gains this year

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ex-Goldman Sachs trader Jonathan Goldberg’s oil fund is up nearly 15 percent on the year, an outlier in a market where some big names such as Astenbeck’s Andy Hall are struggling to hold on to profits, industry sources said on Monday.

Goldberg’s New York-based BBL Commodities Value Fund, which manages almost $380 million, gained about 14 percent through October, an investor letter seen by Reuters showed, and has continued making money on spread trades in oil over the last three weeks as crude prices tumbled, the sources said.

Goldberg launched the fund in September 2013, after a seven-year trading stint at Goldman and three years at commodities merchant Glencore. It had four straight months of losses, finishing 2013 down 6 percent, before turning positive. This year, it was up in six out of 10 months.

Goldberg’s strategy is to exploit the relative value among different energy markets, using prices, delivery dates and location as basis.

His fund outperformed earlier this year when energy markets rallied during brutal winter weather. Then, BBL put on spreads in U.S. heating oil versus European gas oil and U.S. crude oil versus U.K. Brent. It was also long on natural gas options.

“They’ve done well again, being bullish on parts of the oil price curve they liked and bearish with those they disliked,” a person familiar with BBL’s strategy, said on Monday.

Brent, the benchmark for crude, has fallen about 30 percent from a June high above $115 a barrel to around $80 on fears of oversupply, bringing profits to funds that are bearish on oil.

Data from Chicago’s Hedge Fund Research showed the average hedge fund with an energy bias rose 0.7 percent in October, and 7.7 percent in the first 10 months.

Other energy funds that profited this year include ex-Credit Suisse trader George “Beau” Taylor’s Taylor Woods Capital Management, which is up about 5 percent, and ex-Vitol trader Pierre Andurand’s Andurand Capital Management, which has gained about 3 percent.

Hall’s Astenbeck Capital Management, which rose nearly 20 percent through June, is now up just 6 percent after sharp losses in October and July. The former Citigroup trader manages about $3 billion in Astenbeck, one of the largest of commodity funds.

BBL takes its name from the symbol for “Blue Barrels”, a historical reference for oil barrels coined in the days of legendary U.S. company Standard Oil. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Gunna Dickson)