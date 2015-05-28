FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regulators should assess fund activity not size for market risks - trade body
May 28, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

Regulators should assess fund activity not size for market risks - trade body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s Investment Association said regulators should focus on activities rather than firm or fund size to identify systemic risks in the asset management industry.

The trade body, which represents UK investment managers overseeing 5 trillion pounds ($7.64 trillion) in assets, said investments are owned by clients and thus not linked to the fate of a manager.

“The Investment Association does not say that systemic risks can never arise - just that they do not routinely arise in our industry and that size is not a valid indicator,” Richard Metcalfe, director of regulatory affairs at the association, said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.6546 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)

