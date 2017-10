NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The euro crisis “is a nightmare” that is pushing the European Union into a “lasting depression,” fund manager George Soros said on Monday.

The crisis “is having tremendous impact in the state of affairs, it is pushing the EU into a lasting depression, and it is entirely self-created,” Soros, Chairman of Soros Fund Management, said at a luncheon hosted by the National Association for Business Economics.