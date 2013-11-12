FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 12, 2013 / 7:55 PM / 4 years ago

Pinterest investor FirstMark, Rovio investor Atomico raise funds

Sarah McBride

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - New York-based venture firm FirstMark Capital and London-based Atomico each raised new funds, capitalizing on their success in early-stage technology investing.

FirstMark Capital raised $225 million new venture fund, its third, less than a year after raising another fund of the same size, it said in a release on Tuesday. It has become known for investments in hot start-ups including Pinterest, the online bulletin board that is valued at more than $2.5 billion.

Most venture firms wait between two-to-three years, or longer, before raising a new fund.

Atomico, the London-based venture firm created by Skype co-founder Niklas Zennstrom, raised $476.6 million for its third fund, according to a document filed on Friday with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm has invested in companies such as Rovio, the maker of the Angry Birds mobile game, and Jawbone, the maker of the Up fitness tracker.

Atomico’s last fund of $165 million was announced in March 2010.

Venture funds with marquee investments in the consumer-Internet area may find it easier to raise funds in an enivronment that helped message service Twitter raise as much as $2.1 billion in its initial public offering last week. [ID: nL3N0IS4SC]

Twitter-backer Benchmark is raising a new fund, Reuters reported last month, [ID: nL1N0IL2IH] while Greylock Partners, the firm behind companies such as a Facebook and LinkedIn , raised a $1 billion fund in September. [ID: nL2N0H6016]

