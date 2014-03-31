Asia Fund Weekly News, March 31, 2014

March 31 (Reuters) - News and developments in the Asian funds industry in the last week.

MARCH 31

In forcing automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd to backtrack on a controversial production deal with its Japanese parent, a group of Indian fund managers scored a rare win that heralds increased activism for an Indian fund industry long seen as timid.

MARCH 28

Continuing political uncertainty, derailed infrastructure plans and sliding domestic demand are making big Thai companies look more keenly at investing elsewhere in the neighbourhood rather than in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

The heavy outflow from emerging market equity funds all but ceased in the last week data from EPFR Global showed on Friday, a sudden halt that boosted hopes the recent pounding of EM assets may be abating.

India’s market regulator said on Friday it will push forward the implementation of its new Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) rules by two months to June 1 in order to give more time to market participants to comply with the norms.

MARCH 27

BlackRock Inc, the world’s biggest money manager, said improving economic indicators in Indonesia and consistent corporate earnings in the Philippines make those two countries prime hunting grounds for Southeast Asian stocks.

MARCH 26

Taiwan’s financial regulator is relaxing share trading rules to allow intra-day short selling of stocks, two people with knowledge of the situation said, in a move aimed at boosting anaemic trading volumes.

MARCH 25

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said on Tuesday it will invest $250 million in the Chinese real estate market through a new venture with China Vanke Co Ltd, the nation’s largest residential developer.

Rising U.S. interest rates and the Federal Reserve winding down economic stimulus mean investors in Southeast Asian bonds must anticipate near-term jitters and increased yields, said the Asia-Pacific head of fixed income at State Street Global Advisors.

Lack of professional management and poor book-keeping are keeping idle billions of dollars worth of assets held by Muslim charitable organisations which could support efforts to reduce poverty, a study released on Tuesday found.

The head of Japan’s $1.26 trillion public pension fund, the world’s largest, said a review of asset allocations into stocks is not aimed at supporting domestic share prices, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday.

MARCH 24

An executive charged with exploring including China’s A shares in index compiler MSCI’s Emerging Markets Index said that around half of the institutional investors he’d met with so far opposed the idea given uncertainty about taxation, volatility and repatriation of profits. (Compiled by Nishant Kumar in Hong Kong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)