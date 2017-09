Sept 12 (Reuters) - Fundamenta Real Estate AG : * Says H1 rental income increased by 41.7% to CHF 8.01 million * Says H1 EBIT of CHF 5.56 million (previous year: CHF 4.98 million), up 11.6% * Says H1 net income CHF 3.35 million versus CHF 3.11 million year ago * Further company coverage