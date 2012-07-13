Investors take more risk in stock funds- EPFR

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Investors continued to favor bond funds in the latest week as they sought safety during the euro-zone debt crisis and after a weak U.S. jobs report, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.

U.S. bond funds took in $2.91 billion in the week ended July 11, an upsurge from the meager $3 million in inflows the previous week, the fund-tracking firm said. New money into U.S. bond funds accounted for more than half of the $4.87 billion in bond fund inflows worldwide.

Investors put money into bonds during a week that a German court questioned the legality of the European Stability Mechanism bailout fund and the U.S. jobs report proved to be a disappointment.

The benchmark S&P 500 fell 2.37 percent over the period.

Still, investors didn’t totally shun stocks. Actively-managed U.S. equity funds, took in $613.2 million, the most since mid-August of last year according to EPFR Global.

But U.S. equity funds overall posted outflows of $629 million, as institutional investors pulled money out of exchange-traded funds.

“The European situation now has at least some visibility, and investors do not anticipate major changes in the European situation for at least the next several months,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Asset Management, on the inflows into actively-managed U.S. stock funds.

Still, Ghriskey said that the flows into bonds, even at low yields, follow a trend that has persisted for the last few years.

EUROPEAN AND HIGH-YIELD BONDS

Despite higher bond yields in Spain and Italy following Moody’s downgrading of Italy’s credit rating to two notches above junk status, U.S. debt was still more popular than its European counterpart -- an indication investors are seeking safety more than yield.

European bonds brought in $222 million this week. While those numbers are better than the $537 million they lost last week, they still trail U.S. bonds.

“Since Moody’s cut the Italian rating, you’ve seen a flight to quality in US paper,” said Anthony Conroy, head trader for Bank of New York affiliate BY ConvergEx.

High-yield “junk” bonds again outpaced equity funds this week. Investors put $2.65 billion in them after plunking down $1.7 billion last week.

“Investors are willing to deal with the volatility of higher-yielding bonds in order to achieve a yield level significantly greater than can be achieved in U.S. Treasuries or municipal bonds,” said Ghriskey of Solaris.