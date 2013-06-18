FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glass giant Corning to invest in Silicon Valley startup View
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

Glass giant Corning to invest in Silicon Valley startup View

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18 (Reuters) - Speciality glass company Corning is leading a $60 million investment in View Inc, a maker of energy-saving glass that automatically adjusts the amount of heat and light glare that passes through it, the companies said Tuesday.

Corning, known for innovations such as Gorilla Glass, the thin and tough material used on products such as Apple iPhones, is a new investor in View. Existing investors, including Khosla Ventures, General Electric, and Sigma Partners, participated in the round.

View is headquartered in Milipitas, Calif., and has manufacturing facilities in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Before the latest financing, it has raised around $124 million from investors.

The new funding round closed June 5, a spokeswoman for Khosla Ventures said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.