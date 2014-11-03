FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fidelity, T. Rowe Price funds load up on Alibaba shares
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 3, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

Fidelity, T. Rowe Price funds load up on Alibaba shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Portfolios run by T. Rowe Price Group and Fidelity Investments are the largest mutual fund investors in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, according to recent fund disclosures.

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund was No. 1 with 6 million shares at the end of September. And Fidelity’s Contrafund ranked second with 3.23 million shares.

Alibaba’s IPO in late September initially raised $21.8 billion, and its stock surged 38 percent in its stock market debut.

Alibaba shares were up nearly 4 percent on Monday, trading at $102.35. The stock is up 16 percent in the last month.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.