Vanguard, Pimco lead April fund customer inflows
#Funds News
May 14, 2012 / 8:30 PM / in 5 years

Vanguard, Pimco lead April fund customer inflows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Vanguard, Pimco grab over half of April inflows

* American Funds, Fidelity see April outflows

* Investors continue to favor bonds over stocks

* Morningstar rankings exclude money market funds, ETFs

May 14 (Reuters) - Mutual fund giants Vanguard Group and Pimco garnered more than half the new money from customers flowing into long-term funds in April, investment researcher Morningstar said on Monday.

Vanguard, the largest manager of U.S. mutual funds, collected a net $7.5 billion for its funds while Pimco, known as home base for bond fund manager Bill Gross, grabbed $6.4 billion out of total net inflows of $20.8 billion industry-wide.

Several large fund companies suffered net outflows, however. American Funds lost $4 billion from customers in April and Fidelity Investments saw $636 million flow out the door. The Morningstar figures exclude money market funds and exchange-traded funds.

Franklin Templeton funds, run by the largest publicly-traded mutual fund manager, Franklin Resources, had net inflow of $817 million for the month, Morningstar said. T. Rowe Price , next largest among public mutual fund managers, had $2.8 billion of inflow, according to Morningstar.

Flows for the month continued to be heavily tilted towards bond funds and away from stocks, Morningstar said. For the month, investors withdrew $9.3 billion from U.S. stock funds and added $5 billion to international stock funds. In fixed income, taxable bond funds got $16.9 billion and municipal funds got $2.4 billion.

Over the past year, fund customers have yanked $133.3 billion from U.S. stock funds and added $169.1 billion to taxable bond funds.

