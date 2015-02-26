FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK retail funds raise 320 mln stg in January - trade body
February 26, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

UK retail funds raise 320 mln stg in January - trade body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - British retail mutual funds raised a net 320 million pounds ($496.6 million) in January, down from 1.7 billion pounds a month earlier, the Investment Association said on Thursday.

UK equity income funds were the best-selling investment products for an eighth consecutive month, the trade body said in a statement, with net retail sales of 280 million pounds.

Total assets under management of British investment funds stood at 854 billion pounds at the end of January. ($1 = 0.6443 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Carolyn Cohn)

