British retail fund assets rise to record 834 bln pounds in 2014

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Assets managed by British retail funds rose to a record 834 billion pounds ($1.3 trillion) at the end 2014 from 771 billion pounds a year ago, the Investment Association said on Wednesday.

The assets were boosted from the previous year by about 21 billion pounds in net sales to retail investors, while institutions allocated a net 11.4 billion pounds, the trade body said in a statement.

Equity funds were the best-selling products, with net retail sales of 8.6 billion pounds.

Funds tracking an index grew their assets at a faster pace of 23.5 percent last year, to manage a record 93 billion pounds at the end of 2014. ($1 = 0.6577 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Carolyn Cohn)