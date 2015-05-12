FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aumundi Asset Management launches three low-carbon funds
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Aumundi Asset Management launches three low-carbon funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Aumundi Asset Management has launched three low-carbon funds to meet increasing demand for clean energy investments, it said on Thursday.

The firm, which has 950 billion euros ($1.07 trillion) of assets under management worldwide, said it has launched two open-ended index funds -- the Aumundi Index Equity Global Low Carbon fund and Aumundi Index Equity Europe Low Carbon fund.

Aumundi has also launched an exchange-traded fund tracking the MSCI World Low Carbon Leaders index. The fund listed on Euronext Paris on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.