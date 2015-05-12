Aumundi Asset Management launches three low-carbon funds

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Aumundi Asset Management has launched three low-carbon funds to meet increasing demand for clean energy investments, it said on Thursday.

The firm, which has 950 billion euros ($1.07 trillion) of assets under management worldwide, said it has launched two open-ended index funds -- the Aumundi Index Equity Global Low Carbon fund and Aumundi Index Equity Europe Low Carbon fund.

Aumundi has also launched an exchange-traded fund tracking the MSCI World Low Carbon Leaders index. The fund listed on Euronext Paris on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Goodman)