BlackRock's Fink says equities are still cheap

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - BlackRock Chairman and CEO Laurence Fink said on Wednesday, “We still have a long way to go to make equities look expensive.”

Fink, who heads the $3.51 trillion asset management firm BlackRock, was speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations and discussing a series of objectives with chief executive officers.

He also addressed China’s economy, saying, “I don’t think China is slowing down in 2012,” and that China is easing, which will help to re-stimulate the economy. He also praised the success of the present leadership in China.

Fink said that the European Central Bank’s Long-Term Refinancing Operation is solving many problems, but that Europe remains vulnerable without fundamental growth.