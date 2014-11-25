FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Small total return bond funds see record inflows in October
#Funds News
November 25, 2014 / 6:31 PM / 3 years ago

Small total return bond funds see record inflows in October

Jessica Toonkel

3 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - It is not just the largest bond fund funds that are seeing new investor money in the wake of Bill Gross’ departure from Pacific Investment Management Co.

Four bond funds with less than $2 billion in assets under management posted record monthly inflows in October, according to Morningstar.

Topping the list is the $1.3 billion Mainstay Total Return Bond Fund, which saw $264.6 million in new investor money in October. The $960 million Metropolitan West Intermediate Bond Fund posted $204.5 million in inflows while the $1.9 billion Lord Abbett Total Return Fund posted $153.5 million in inflows.

The much lesser-known $636.6 million Sterling Capital Total Return Bond Fund also saw record monthly inflows of $132.4 million in October.

While Metropolitan West Asset Management, a unit of TCW, is a bond fund behemoth, the fact that the other three managers saw such large inflows into these small funds shows how vast the movement of money from Pimco to the other firms has been over the past several weeks, said Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ.

“Mr. Gross’ departure from Pimco was a once-in-a-lifetime event for bond funds,” Rosenbluth said.

Since Gross, the co-founder of Pimco, abruptly resigned on September 26, large bond fund managers like BlackRock, The Vanguard Group and DoubleLine Funds have seen record monthly inflows into their bond funds.

While the MainStay, Lord Abbett and Sterling funds have outperformed their peers for the last one, three and five years, the MetWest Fund has underperformed its peers for the last 12 months, as has the Pimco Total Return, according to Morningstar.

The one-year return for the MetWest fund is 2.88 percent, compared with 3.72 percent for the Pimco fund. However the MetWest fund outperformed the Pimco fund and its category for the last three, five and 10-year periods, according to Morningstar.

The funds’ fees range from 60 basis points on the high-end for institutional shares of the MainStay Fund to 44 basis points for the MetWest Fund. Lord Abbett [ID: nL1N0SM120] and Sterling both lowered their funds’ fees in October.

TCW declined to comment. Mainstay and Pimco were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; editing by Gunna Dickson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
