FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Brazil fund Alaska Black lost 28 pct in Thursday market selloff
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2017 / 6:27 PM / 3 months ago

Brazil fund Alaska Black lost 28 pct in Thursday market selloff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian hedge fund Alaska Black, managed by Alaska Investimentos Ltda, lost 28.02 percent on Thursday, a manager told Reuters, as a political scandal threatening President Michel Temer hammered the country's financial markets.

The fund, formally known as Alaska Black FIC FIA - BDR Nível I, posted the best yearly performance in 2016 among those tracked by Thomson Reuters, yielding 129.2 percent.

According to manager Henrique Bredda, around half of Thursday's losses came from transactions involving different maturities in the yield curve. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.