FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil asset managers see challenging year for fundraising
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 4 years ago

Brazil asset managers see challenging year for fundraising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazil’s asset management industry faces a challenging year for fundraising in some segments, as higher interest rates and a presidential election in the country as well as the removal of monetary stimulus in the United States make investors skittish, industry group Anbima said on Thursday.

Net fundraising totaled 59.7 billion reais ($25.3 billion) last year, the lowest number in five years and below the historical average since at least 2007, Anbima said in an industry report. In 2012, funds attracted a net 103.1 billion reais.

According to Robert Van Dijk, a vice president at the São Paulo-based group, segments other than retirement funds and private banking may suffer with a “complex scenario” in the market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.